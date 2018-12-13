PAN Denies Division over Presidential Election

Jakarta: National Mandate Party (PAN) secretary general Eddy Soeparno has said the politicial party will take strict action against its members who support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.



Last week, PAN's South Kalimantan Regional Executive Board announced its endorsement for the incumbent candidate. Few days later, PAN members in South Sumatra province openly endorsed the incumbent's re-election bid.

"We will not tolerate these kind of maneuvers," the PAN secretary general told reporters on Thursday.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Jokowi named the influential Nahdlatul Ulama cleric =as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)