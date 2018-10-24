Government Builds 256 Puskesmas in Underdeveloped Areas

Jakarta: The government, through the Ministry of Health, has built 256 community health centers, or Puskesmas, in 49 districts in underdeveloped and border areas during 2018.
The Health Affairs Minister Nila Moeloek said at the Merdeka Barat 9 forum, which was held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, that the government wanted primary health care provided at the first level of Health Facility (FKTP) by strengthening the Puskesmas services, especially in underdeveloped and border areas.
"We want a 'gatekeeper' in FKTP, so the strengthening of health centers is very important," she remarked.
Meanwhile, in 2017, the Ministry of Health also channeled the Special Affirmation Fund (DAK) program in order to build 110 Puskesmas in 48 district/cities that are categorized as underdeveloped areas, borders, and islands.
He also said that construction and repairs were not the only projects, but also included the construction of official housing for health workers, medical devices, and other facilities. (Antara)
