Six Priority for Our Ocean Conference

Jakarta: The Our Ocean Conference (OOC) 2018 prioritizes maritime cooperation in six areas, namely the handling of marine pollution, protecting marine areas, sustainable fisheries, handling of climate change impacts on the sea, sustainable blue economy, and maritime security.



The Foreign Ministry`s Director of Development, Economy and Environment Affairs Muhsin Syihab made the remarks at a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday.



The 2018 OOC activities will be held on October 29-30 in Nusa Dua, Bali, and co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti.



The theme for the Our Ocean Conference 2018 is "Our Ocean Our Legacy".



The meeting will involve various stakeholders, namely the government, the private sector, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), international organizations and academics.



The 2018 OOC meeting will be attended by more than 1,900 representatives from 70 countries, and seven representatives including level heads of state/government and 30 more ministers.



As for foreign representatives at the head level the countries/governments that will be present are the President of Palau, President of Nauru, Prince of Monaco, President of Marshall Islands, Vice President of Panama, Vice President of Seychelles.



OOC 2018 activities will provide an opportunity for Indonesia to affirm its commitment in the sustainable fisheries sector, sustainable blue economy, and maritime security.



OOC 2018 is one of the real commitments of the Indonesian government in carrying out maritime diplomacy and realizing Indonesia`s vision as a "World Maritime Axis".



The conference is expected to produce measurable, tangible and sustainable impacts on maritime cooperation between countries. (Antara)

