Jakarta: The death toll from Monday's landslide in the West Java regency of Sukabumi has climbed to 15, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Wednesday.



"The number may continue to rise. We are still searching for the missing," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

"Three people were injured. 20 were missing," the spokesperson added.A series of landslides hit Cisolok district in the past few days. The first landslide buried a settlement of 30 houses on Monday afternoon.In recent days, heavy rains caused landslides and flooding across the country. According to authorities, the peak of the rainy season will begin around January-February 2019.(WAH)