Lion Air Debris Handed Over to KNKT

Jakarta: The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has received plane debris and passengers' belongings from the downed Lion Air flight JT610.



"The joint search and rescue team has handed over all plane debris and passengers' belongings to KNKT," National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) general secretary Dianta Bangun told reporters on Friday.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It disappeared from the radar around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.According to reports, KNKT has started the investigation process of the Lion Air plane crash. Early this week, the joint search and rescue team has retrieved one of the two black boxes from the sea floor.(WAH)