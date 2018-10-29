Rescuers Retrieve Body Parts from Lion Air JT610 Crash Site

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have recovered some human remains from the crash site of the doomed Lion Air JT610 flight.



"There are six bags of body parts," National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) spokesperson Suhri S Sinaga told reporters on Monday.

"There are also some airplane debris," the spokesperson said.The government earlier announced the airplane crashed in waters near Tanjung Karawang area. Authorities said the aircraft was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members.The airplane departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The airplane was delivered to Lion Air earlier this year.(WAH)