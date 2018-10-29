En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Rescuers Retrieve Body Parts from Lion Air JT610 Crash Site

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    29 Oktober 2018 18:35 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Rescuers Retrieve Body Parts from Lion Air JT610 Crash Site
Authorities have retrieved six bags of body parts from the crash site. (Photo:Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have recovered some human remains from the crash site of the doomed Lion Air JT610 flight.

"There are six bags of body parts," National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) spokesperson Suhri S Sinaga told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
"There are also some airplane debris," the spokesperson said.

The government earlier announced the airplane crashed in waters near Tanjung Karawang area. Authorities said the aircraft was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. 

The airplane departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).  The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The airplane was delivered to Lion Air earlier this year.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0385 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv