Jokowi Visits Garut, Inspects Several Projects

Desi Angriani    •    18 Januari 2019 15:44 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Visits Garut, Inspects Several Projects
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a number of infrastructure and welfare projects during his visit to Garut regency on Friday, January 18, 2019.

President Jokowi arrived at Husein Sastranegara Airport, Bandung at 08:00 AM Western Indonesian Time (WIB). He then continued his trip to Garut regency on a train.

In Cibatu district, President Jokowi checked a railroad reactivation project in the region. He then performed Friday prayers at Cibatu Great Mosque.

Not long afterwards, President Jokowi met with the participants of Mekaar entrepreneour program at Cibatu Square. The program is developed by state-owned community development institution PT Permodalan Nasional Madani.

"If we are committed to work hard, we will be able to reach our dream," President Jokowi told Mekaar participants during the event.

President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Social Affairs Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/ Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Sofyan Djalil.


(WAH)

