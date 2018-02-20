En
Jokowi Still Studying Revised MD3 Bill

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    20 Februari 2018 15:55 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Still Studying Revised MD3 Bill
Illustration (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta: Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly has revealed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still studying the revised Legislative Bodies (MD3) Bill.

"He has not signed the law. He may not sign the law," said the PDIP politician at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives during on February 9. It was then sent to the president for signature.

According to the regulation, without president's signature, the law will be effective within 30 days.

As many as eight parties supported the bill during the plenary meeting. Meanwhile, the United Development Party (PPP) and NasDem Party walked out from the plenary meeting.

The bill will add one more House of Representatives (DPR) deputy speaker position. It will also add additional three People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) deputy speaker seats.

 


