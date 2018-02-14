KPK Captures Subang Regent in Sting Operation

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday conducted a sting operation (OTT) against Subang regent Imas Aryumningsih.



"We caught eight people, including Subang regent, last night" KPK shief Agus Rahardjo told Medcom.id on Wednesday morning.

"We brought all of them to the KPK headquarters for further questioning." the KPK leader added.The Golkar politician was allegedly offered bribes by some businessmen. It was reportedly related to a project in the regency.The incumbent is a candidate in the upcoming Subang regent election. She is endorsed by Golkar and PKB in the regioal election.(WAH)