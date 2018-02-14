En
Burger

Most Popular

Feng Shui Masters Predict Claws Out in Year of Dog

Feng Shui Masters Predict Claws Out in Year of Dog

Japan Economy Grows for 8th Straight Quarter, Longest since 1980s

Japan Economy Grows for 8th Straight Quarter, Longest since 1980s

KPK Captures Subang Regent in Sting Operation

KPK Captures Subang Regent in Sting Operation

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Captures Subang Regent in Sting Operation

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    14 Februari 2018 14:40 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Captures Subang Regent in Sting Operation
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday conducted a sting operation (OTT) against Subang regent Imas Aryumningsih.

"We caught eight people, including Subang regent, last night" KPK shief Agus Rahardjo told Medcom.id on Wednesday morning.

Baca juga
"We brought all of them to the KPK headquarters for further questioning." the KPK leader added.

The Golkar politician was allegedly offered bribes by some businessmen. It was reportedly related to a project in the regency.

The incumbent is a candidate in the upcoming Subang regent election. She is endorsed by Golkar and PKB in the regioal election.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0602 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv