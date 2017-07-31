En
Burger

Most Popular

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Dheri Agriesta    •    31 Juli 2017 15:59 WIB
vice president jusuf kalla
En National (En)
VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: MTVN/Dheri Agriesta)

Metrovnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the State Islamic Institute of Palu (IAIN Palu) dean Zaenal Abidin at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Kalla was invited to attend the 2018 International Conference of Islamic Studies. He was asked to become the keynote speaker.

Baca juga
"The speakers will have good qualifications. They will talk about diversity issues," Zaenal said.

The conference will be attended by national Islamic leaders. It will be joined by foreign Islamic scholars.

"We will promote the unity in diversity principle. We will show IAIN Palu's teaching," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0358 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv