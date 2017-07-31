VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Metrovnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the State Islamic Institute of Palu (IAIN Palu) dean Zaenal Abidin at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Kalla was invited to attend the 2018 International Conference of Islamic Studies. He was asked to become the keynote speaker.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla believes US President-elect Donald Trump will not apply strong protectionist measures.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla arrived in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday (7/14/2016) night.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has departed to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to attend the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.
JK dalam buka puasa bersama Presiden bercerita tentang makna puasa yang diperolehnya di Madrid, Spanyol.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla leads Indonesian delegation in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ista…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is scheduled to attend Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Turkey.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed Chairman of the Advisory Board of the International Peace Foundation, HSH Prince Alfred of Lie…
President Joko Widodo visited Vice President Jusuf Kalla at his personal residence. Both discussed light matters, up to the seriou…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is certain that his health condition is well, following the installment of a ring in his heart. JK conf…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla had conducted his treatment in Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM). JK confessed that the doctor did not…
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency has seized 1.2 million ecstasy pills after arresting two international drug synd…
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis met with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has responded to a number of critics over several government policies.
The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the…
Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations aft…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated an industrial vocation program at the Greenland Industrial Center in Cikarang…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet at the later's house…
The National Police has approved the 287 Rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Mass Organizations.
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis was inauggurated by the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) leadership at the State Palace in Gamb…