VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Metrovnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the State Islamic Institute of Palu (IAIN Palu) dean Zaenal Abidin at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 31, 2017.



Kalla was invited to attend the 2018 International Conference of Islamic Studies. He was asked to become the keynote speaker.

"The speakers will have good qualifications. They will talk about diversity issues," Zaenal said.The conference will be attended by national Islamic leaders. It will be joined by foreign Islamic scholars."We will promote the unity in diversity principle. We will show IAIN Palu's teaching," he added.(WAH)