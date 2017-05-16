Interfaith Leaders Visit Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Interfaith leaders met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The meeting was attended by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, Muhammadiyah chairman Haedar Nasir and Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.
Kahar Muzakir is set to be removed as the head of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives.
US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on winning the referen…
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have questioned former religion affairs deputy minister Nassarudin Umar as a…
Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigad…
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10,…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…
The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of com…
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).