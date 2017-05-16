Interfaith Leaders Visit Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Interfaith leaders met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



The meeting was attended by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, Muhammadiyah chairman Haedar Nasir and Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

The meeting was also attended by Indonesian Church Association (PGI) chairman henriette hutabarat, Indonesian Episcopal Coneference (KWI) chairman Ignatius Suharyo, Indonesian Buddhist Council (Walubi) chairman Siti Hartati Murdaya and Indonesian Confucian Supreme Council (Matakin) chairman Uung Sendana."Freedom of expression should strengthen unity," NU secretary general Helmy Faisal said.Jokowi was accompanied by National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, National Police chief General Tito Karnavian and State Secretary Minister Pratikno.(WAH)