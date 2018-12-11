En
VP Kalla Attends Human Rights Day Celebration at Komnas HAM

South Jakarta Court Official Summoned as Witness in Bribery Case

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    11 Desember 2018 12:56 WIB
Illustration (Photo:MI)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned South Jakarta District Court public relations head A Guntur as a witness in an allged bribery case involving a number of South Jakarta District Court officials.

Two South Jakarta District Court judges - Iswahyu Widodo and Irwan - were nabbed during a sting operation on November 27. The two judges were named as bribery suspects a day later.

"He will be summoned as a witness for suspect IW," KPK spokesperson Febri Dianysah told reporters on Tuesday.

The two judges allegedly received SGD47,000 from a businessman named Martin P Silitonga and his lawyer. They received the bribe money through an East Jakarta District Court clerk named Muhammad Ramadhan.

"We have suspended the two judges. We have to take strict action against corrupt practices," Supreme Court spokesperson Suhadi told a press conference last month.


(WAH)

