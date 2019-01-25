En
Jokowi, Ma'ruf Eye Swing Voters

Arga sumantri    •    25 Januari 2019 18:03 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi, Ma'ruf Eye Swing Voters
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing a number of campaign strategies to win over swing voters.

"We will work harder," Ma'ruf told reporters on Friday.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.

The first debate took place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates discuss about law, corruption, human rights and terrorism.

"We are just enyoying the process," Ma'ruf added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

