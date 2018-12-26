Jakarta Ready to Ban Plastic Bags Next Year

Jakarta: Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has revealed that the provincial government may prohibit the use of plastic bags in the beginning of 2019.



"The regulation could be issued soon. It could be issued in early 2019," Saefullah told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will not only issue the governor regulation. We will also ensure the implementation," Saefullah added.According to official data, Jakarta residents dump around 375 thousand tonnes of plastic bags per year. At the national-level, Indonesians dump around 3.3 million tonnes of plastic bags per year.Jakarta is the capital and largest city of Indonesia. The economic hub is located on the northwest coast of Java island.The special capital region of Jakarta has an estimated population of more than 10 million people. The Greater Jakarta metropolitan area has an estimated population of around 32 million people.(WAH)