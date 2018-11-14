New National Police Spokesperson Inaugurated

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has inaugurated Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal as the new National Police public relations division head.



The 48-year-old man previously served as East Java Police deputy chief. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Setya Prabu Building earlier today.

"I will obey all laws and regulations" said Iqbal in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.I will carry out my duties with dedication and sense of responsibility," Iqbal said.The National Police announced a reshuffle earlier this week. The law enforcement agency shifted as many as 13 officials to new positions.(WAH)