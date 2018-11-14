En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

New National Police Spokesperson Inaugurated

Sunnaholomi Halakrispen    •    14 November 2018 16:40 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
New National Police Spokesperson Inaugurated
Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal is the new head of the National Police Public Relations Division (Photo:Medcom.id/Krispen)

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has inaugurated Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal as the new National Police public relations division head.

The 48-year-old man previously served as East Java Police deputy chief. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Setya Prabu Building earlier today. 

"I will obey all laws and regulations" said Iqbal in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

 I will carry out my duties with dedication and sense of responsibility," Iqbal said.

The National Police announced a reshuffle earlier this week. The law enforcement agency shifted as many as 13 officials to new positions.


