Home Minister Urges Politicians to Respect KPU

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has said that the partcipants of the upcoming 2019 simultaneous presidential and legislative elections should respect General Elections Commission (KPU) officials.



"Political parties, presidential candidates and their campaign teams must trust KPU," Tjahjo told reporters on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

"We have made an agreement with KPU. We will report hoaxes to police. We can tolerate hate speech. It should be reported as soon as possible," Tjahjo said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.(WAH)