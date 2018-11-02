House Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan Questioned as Bribery Suspect

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as a suspect in an alleged bribery case related to the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) for Kebumen regency.
"The suspect arrived at the KPK head office at around 09:00 AM," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.
