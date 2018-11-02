House Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan Questioned as Bribery Suspect

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as a suspect in an alleged bribery case related to the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) for Kebumen regency.



"The suspect arrived at the KPK head office at around 09:00 AM," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.

According to reports, Taufik allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.65 brillion from then Kebumen regent Mohammad Yahya Fuad. In return, he allocated Rp100 billion in DAK funds for the Kebumen regency administrationThe National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker was named as a suspect abroad early this week. He was barred from travelling abroad last month.The Central Java-based politician oversees Commission XI on economy and finance as well as Budget Committee. He represents Central Java VII electoral district.(WAH)