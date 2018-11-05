PAN to submit Taufik's Replacement to House Leadership

Jakarta: National Mandate Party (PAN) has picked a candidate to replace the disgraced House of Representatives deputy speaker Taufik Kurniawan.



"We have agreed one name by consensus," PAN politician Yandri Susanto told reporters on Monday.

"We are ready to submit the name to the House leadership," he added.Taufik was named as a bribery suspect last month. He was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) last week.According to reports, Taufik allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.65 brillion from ex-Kebumen regent Mohammad Yahya Fuad. In return, he allocated Rp100 billion in DAK funds for the Kebumen regency administrationTaufik oversaw Commission XI on economy and finance as well as Budget Committee. He represented Central Java VII electoral district.(WAH)