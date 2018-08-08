Magnitude 5.2 Quake Shakes Malang

Jakarta: A magnitude 5.2 earhquake struck Malang, East Java at 01.09 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.



With a depth of 13 km, the epicenter was located 68 km southwest of Malang regency. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Malang, Karangkates, Blitar, Tretes, Tulungagung, Lumajang, Yogyakarta and Kuta.

"I was at my home. It was felt briefly", said a Malang resident named Tyas to Medcom.id.The eathquake did not have a potential to generate a tsunami. Authorities haven't received reports of damages or casualties yet."It is a subduction zone. It is a shifting of Indo-Australia and Eurasia tectonic plates," Karangkates Climatology, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency head Musripan told Medcom.id.(WAH)