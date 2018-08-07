21 villages in Lombok Still Isolated

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok.
"Several villages in North Lombok took the hardest hit from the earthquake. We are still trying to deliver aid to all residents," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BN…
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's&nb…
The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.
