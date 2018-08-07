21 villages in Lombok Still Isolated

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok.



"Several villages in North Lombok took the hardest hit from the earthquake. We are still trying to deliver aid to all residents," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The powerful earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The shallow eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.At least 105 people were killed by the earthquake. In addition to that, thousands of people were forced to flee their homes."The earthquake destroyed water facilities in North Lombok. The facilities cannot produce clean water anymore," he added.(WAH)