President Thank Japan for Supporting Indonesia in UNSC

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has received a delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.



President Widodo, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and Indonesian Special Envoy for Japan Rahmat Gobel, received the delegation of Japan's foreign minister at 9:30 a.m. local time at the Oval Room of Merdeka Palace.



"Thank you to Japan for its support to Indonesia's candidacy as a member of the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 period," he stated.



President Widodo also believes that the delegation of Japanese foreign minister and Indonesian foreign minister will hold a comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations.



"I am certain that the noble will discuss it comprehensively with Indonesia's foreign minister at the next meeting," he conveyed.



On the occasion, the head of state delivered some observations on Indonesia's bilateral relations with Japan in order to intensify cooperation, especially at international forums.



The president's meeting with the Japanese foreign minister's delegation lasted for about 30 minutes and at 10 a.m. local time, Foreign Minister Marsudi and Foreign Minister Kano immediately left the Merdeka Palace for the Foreign Ministry on Penjambon Street in Central Jakarta to continue the bilateral meeting. (Antara)





(FJR)