Prabowo to Visit SBY at Hospital



Jokowi Gathers Cabinet Members at Bogor Palace





Dheri Agriesta    •    18 Juli 2018 17:30 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)

Democratic Party chair Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Gerindra Party chair Prabowo Subianto (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Democratic Party vice chairman Syarief Hassan said Wednesday.

"That is correct. It is confirmed," the Democratic Party politican said.

SBY initially planned to meet with Prabowo today. However, the former president then postponed the meeting due to ill health.

"He won't discuss political issues. He will only pay visit," he added.

According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta some time ago. He is currently on bed rest at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in central Jakarta.

"Presidential medical team has advised him bed rest for a couple of days," said Democratic Party spokesperson Imelda Sari.


(WAH)

