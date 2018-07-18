Prabowo to Visit SBY at Hospital

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Democratic Party vice chairman Syarief Hassan said Wednesday.



"That is correct. It is confirmed," the Democratic Party politican said.

SBY initially planned to meet with Prabowo today. However, the former president then postponed the meeting due to ill health."He won't discuss political issues. He will only pay visit," he added.According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta some time ago. He is currently on bed rest at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in central Jakarta."Presidential medical team has advised him bed rest for a couple of days," said Democratic Party spokesperson Imelda Sari.(WAH)