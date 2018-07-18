En
KPK to Summon Idrus Marham and Sofyan Basir as Witnesses

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    18 Juli 2018 19:26 WIB
KPK to Summon Idrus Marham and Sofyan Basir as Witnesses
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir as witnesses in the Riau-I power plant corruption case.

"We have sent the letter of summons according to the procedure," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"We want to gather more information that can help the investigation," the KPK official added.

KPK investigators recently named lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo as suspects in the graft case. They arrested them during a sting operation in the city of Jakarta.

Eni allegedly received Rp4.8 billion from Johannes. In return, she ensured the power plant project runs smooth.

According to reports, KPK investigators caught Eni at a birthday party at Idrus Marham's official residence.  He has denied any involvements in the graft case.

Not long afterwards, KPK investigators seized some documents from Sofyan Basir's house and office. He is believed to have a lot of information regarding the $900 million project.


(WAH)

