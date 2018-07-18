KPK to Summon Idrus Marham and Sofyan Basir as Witnesses

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir as witnesses in the Riau-I power plant corruption case.
"We have sent the letter of summons according to the procedure," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in Jakarta on Wednesday.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Home Ministry's director general of population and civil regi…
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further question…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the pro…
Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruptio…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo May announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate regist…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.