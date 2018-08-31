KPK May Arrest Idrus Marham: Anti-Graft Chief

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo on Friday said the anti-corruption watchdog may arrest the Riau-I power plant graft suspect Idrus Marham.



"If we have enough information about the issue, we could arrest him," the KPK leader said.

The Golkar Party politician answered another summons from KPK earlier today. The former social affair minister arrived at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta at around 01.00 PM Jakarta time."I will follow whatever the agency decides," the influential politician said.Last week, KPK officials named the former social affairs minister as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited CEO Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.(WAH)