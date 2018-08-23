PBB to Support Ulema in 2019 Presidential Election

Jakarta: Crescent Star Party (PBB) Chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra has hinted his party may support presidential and vice presidential pair Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin.



"We will support any ulema who runs in the presidential election," the PBB leader said.

On August 9, Jokowi picked Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)