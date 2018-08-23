East Java Govt to Distribute Building Materials to Lombok

Jakarta: The central government has instructed the East Java provincial administration to distribute building materials to earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"Geographically, Bali is closer to Lombok. However, the supply is limited there," said East Java Governor Sukarwo in Surabaya on Thursday.



"We would send bricks, sand, cement, metal and others. We would also send construction workers," the Democratic Party politician added.



Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed at least 515 people and injured thousands.



The island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.



The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lombok.



(WAH)