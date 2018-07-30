Police to Increase Security Cooperation ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian wants to add more police posts ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.



"We will add more police posts. We will also provide English-speaking officers," said the National Police leader at the Jakarta Metro Police building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."We will establish command centers in Jakarta, West Java, Banten and South Sumatra. They will comprise of police, military and other stakeholders," he added."So, we will have better communication. As the result, we will be able to react quickly," he explained.(WAH)