PLN Director Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Power Plant Graft Case

PLN Director Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Power Plant Graft Case

Govt Wants Disabled People to Get Free Tickets to Asian Para Games

Govt Wants Disabled People to Get Free Tickets to Asian Para Games

Govt Wants Disabled People to Get Free Tickets to Asian Para Games

   •    07 September 2018 12:55 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
Govt Wants Disabled People to Get Free Tickets to Asian Para Games
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the organizing comittee of 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta to provide free tickets for people with disabilities.

This morning, Jokowi held a limited cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office. In the meeting, he discussed about the preparations of the upcoming Games.

"We want to be a good host that provides a maximum service," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the former Jakarta governor as saying.

The 2018 Asian Para-Games will take place in the capital city of Indonesia from October October 6-13. It will include 15 paralympic and three non-paralympic sports.

The Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event regulated by the Asian Paralympics Committe. It is held for Asian atheletes with physical disabilities. 

"We should improve what's already good and fix what needs to be fixed," the media-savvy politician added.



(WAH)

