Jokowi Urged to Pick Religious Running Mate

Jakarta: South Kalimantan clerics have urged President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic background in the upcoming presidential election.



"The running mate should not only have competency. The running mate should also have Islamic knowledge," said South Kalimantan cleric Abdul Hafiz Anshari at Freedom Place on Tuesday afternoon.

"Therefore, we could have a good religious life in this country," he added.President Jokowi has gathered supports from PDIP, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PPP, Perindo Party and PSI. Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot seek reelection due to term limits.The incumbent won against Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the 2014 presidential election. The PDIP politician received 53.15 percent votes in the previous presidential election.Indonesia will hold the next presidential election in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the candidate registration this August.(WAH)