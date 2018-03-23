Citarum Pollution Control Formed by President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has formed a team to control the pollution and the damage to Citarum River Basin (DAS), called Citarum River Basin Team.



The team was set up through Presidential Regulation No.15 of 2018 which was signed on March 14, 2018.



A statement from Data and Information Center of the Cabinet Secretariat in Jakarta on Friday said the Presidential Regulation was valid since it was enacted by Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly on March 15, 2018.

It said the Citarum River Basin Team is directly under, and accountable to the president. The team is made up of the Steering Committee, and Task Force (Satgas) Committee.The Steering Committee consists of the coordinating minister of agriculture as the chairman, coordinating minister for political and security affairs as the vice chairman I, coordinating minister for economy as the vice chairman II, and coordinating minister for people's welfare as the vice chairman III.And the members of the Steering Committee are the minister of home affairs, the minister of finance, the minister of manpower, the minister of researchand technology, the minister of industry, the minister of energy and mineral resources, the minister of public works and public housing, the minister of agriculture, the minister of environment and forestry, the minister of marine and fisheries, the minister of ATR / head of BPN, the minister of PPN / Head of Bappenas, the minister of SOE, Attorney General, the TNI chief, the National Police chief, the cabinet secretary, and the head of BPKP.While the Task Force Committee is commanded by the governor of West Java, Siliwangi Military Commander as deputy commander for ecosystem and and panning division I, Jayakarta Military Commader as deputy commander for ecosystem arrangement II, West Java Police chief as Deputy Commander of Prevention and Legal Action I, Metro Jaya Police Chief as Deputy Commander for Prevention and Legal Action II.The Task Force Commander can appoint an expert team, tasked with assisting the implementation of the Task Force and is responsible for the Task Force Commander.The Citarum River Basin Team is tasked with accelerating the implementation and sustainability of the Citarum River Basin Controlling Policy through prevention, pollution and damage operations, and the continuous synergistic recovery of Citarum watershed by integrating the programs and activities of each ministry / agency and local government, including optimizing personnel and equipment for operations.(FJR)