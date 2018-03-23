Citarum Pollution Control Formed by President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has formed a team to control the pollution and the damage to Citarum River Basin (DAS), called Citarum River Basin Team.
The team was set up through Presidential Regulation No.15 of 2018 which was signed on March 14, 2018.
A statement from Data and Information Center of the Cabinet Secretariat in Jakarta on Friday said the Presidential Regulation was valid since it was enacted by Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly on March 15, 2018.
The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional electio…
The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.