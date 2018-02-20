Indonesian Authorities Seize 1.6 Tons of Meth

Jakarta: Indonesian authorities on Tuesday stopped a Singaporean vessel that smuggled 1.6 million tons of methamphetamine.



The KM 61870 ship was caught near Meriam island in Riau Islands province. It was then brought to Sekupang Port in Batam city.

Authorities seized 86 bags of methampetamine during the operation. They also arrested four crew on board."All of the crew are Taiwanese citizens," National Police's Drug-Related Crime Director Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said.The National police cooperated with the Indonesian Customs during the operation. The law enforcement agency coordinated with its Taiwanese counterpart in the beginning of investigation."We carried out mapping, profiling and investigation activities," he added.(WAH)