Bridge Construction Stopped after Alleged Shooting Incident in Papua

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stopped a bridge construction in Nduga regency in Papua province after the workers were reportedly shot by an armed criminal group.



"We will stop the project for now. We will wait until the situation is better," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono told Breaking News Metro TV on Tuesday.

"Authorities are still verifying the report. They are gathering information," Basuki added.Developed by PT Istaka Karya, the bridge is part of Trans-Papua highway. The project is located near Yigi and Aurak rivers.According to the Papua Police, the incident reportedly occurred on Saturday and Sunday. The armed criminal group allegedly shot dead as many as 31 workers."We will depart this morning. Papua Police chief will also go there," Papua Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner AM Kamal told Metro Pagi Metro TV earlier today.(WAH)