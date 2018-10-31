Possible Location of JT610's Fuselage Detected: Military Chief

Jakarta: National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto on Wednesday said the joint search and rescue team has detected the fuselage of Lion Air flight JT610.
"I have received an explanation from National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) head. They have determined the possible location of the fuselage," Hadi said.
