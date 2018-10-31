Possible Location of JT610's Fuselage Detected: Military Chief

Jakarta: National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto on Wednesday said the joint search and rescue team has detected the fuselage of Lion Air flight JT610.



"I have received an explanation from National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) head. They have determined the possible location of the fuselage," Hadi said.

"It will be announced by Basarnas head if it is right," he added.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ.(WAH)