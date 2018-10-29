Plane Debris Found in Karawang Bay

Jakarta: The National Search and Resuce Agency (Basarnas) has confirmed that airplane debris was found in Karawang Bay.



"We found airplane debris, life jackets and mobile phones when we reached the location," Basarnas chief Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Syaugi told reporters on Monday.

"The location has been confirmed. The debris has been found," he added.The Lion Air JT610 flight crashed into the sea this morning. It was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members.The passenger plane departed from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 AM. It went missing around 13 minutes after taking off."It lost contact after taking off. It dissapeared from the radar," Airnav spokesperson Yohannes Sirait told Metro TV earlier today.The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August.(WAH)