Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    18 Desember 2018 18:57 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum
KH Hasyim Azhari Indonesian Islamic Museum (Photo:Medcom.id/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated KH Hasyim Azhari Indonesian Islamic Museum Islam Indonesia at Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding school in the East Java regency of Jombang on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

"Islam came to Indonesia through dialogues. Islam grew in Indonesia through local arts," President Jokowi said.

Earlier today, President Jokowi visited Darul Ulum Islamic boarding school. He unveiled the apartment complex of Darul Ulum university. 

After visiting Tebu Ireng, the former Jakarta governor will visit  Mamba’ul Ma’arif Denanyar Islamic boarding school. He will launch a Waqf micro-bank program there.

In the evening, the media-savvy politician will visit Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Islamic boarding school. He will hold dialogue with school officials and students.


(WAH)

