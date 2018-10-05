Survivor's story of Liquefaction Phenomenon in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: A Central Sulawesi resident named Suliono witnessed a phenomenon called soil liquefaction in his village following last week's magnitude 7.4 earthquake.



The phenomenon refers to the transformation of a water-saturated soil into a substance that acts like a liquid. It occurs when the strength and stiffness of the water-saturated soil is reduced by earthquake shaking or other rapid loading.

"When the earthquake happened, we run out of the house. Not long afterward, we saw the ground acted like big waves," Suliono told Metro TV some time ago."I was then separated with my family members. I was only accompanied by my child. I felt the ground was spinning," the man said."I and my child climbed coconut trees. I was stranded at a nearby village. It was located at the lowest elevation, he added.On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,500 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the region. (Abdy Azwar Sahi)(WAH)