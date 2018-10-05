Survivor's story of Liquefaction Phenomenon in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: A Central Sulawesi resident named Suliono witnessed a phenomenon called soil liquefaction in his village following last week's magnitude 7.4 earthquake.
The phenomenon refers to the transformation of a water-saturated soil into a substance that acts like a liquid. It occurs when the strength and stiffness of the water-saturated soil is reduced by earthquake shaking or other rapid loading.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served com…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said the government will use foreign donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction mea…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuj…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served com…
Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman delivered 500 trucks of food aid to Central Sulawesi province on Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed food packages during his visit at an evacuation camp in Loli Pesua village in…