En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Praises Yusril's Professionalism

Jokowi Praises Yusril's Professionalism

Jokowi Inspects Jakarta MRT Project

Jokowi Inspects Jakarta MRT Project

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inspects Jakarta MRT Project

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    06 November 2018 13:30 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inspects Jakarta MRT Project
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said the first phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be operational by March 2019.

"We hope that the project could be operational by March 2019," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.

Baca juga
Earlier today, the former Jakarta governor inspected a MRT station in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia area. He also took a test ride to Lebak Bulus area.

"The noise is very low," Jokowi added.

According to authorities, the first phase of the project will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia. It will consist of 7 elevated stations and 6 underground stations.

 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0385 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv