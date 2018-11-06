Jokowi Inspects Jakarta MRT Project

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said the first phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be operational by March 2019.



"We hope that the project could be operational by March 2019," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the former Jakarta governor inspected a MRT station in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia area. He also took a test ride to Lebak Bulus area."The noise is very low," Jokowi added.According to authorities, the first phase of the project will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia. It will consist of 7 elevated stations and 6 underground stations.(WAH)