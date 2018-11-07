Jokowi Supports Gesits Electric Scooter Project

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo tried a Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS (Gesits) scooter at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



"The scooter doesn't have an exhaust. It doesn't have the usual loud sound," the former Jakarta governor said.

"The company will enter mass production soon. It will issue six thousand scooters at first," he added.The scooter is designed by the Surabaya Institute of Technology (ITS) as well as the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). The project is supported by the Research and Higher Education Ministry as well as other related agencies."If it can compete against conventional scooters, it will be received well by consumers," Jokowi said."I want to buy 100 units" he added.(WAH)