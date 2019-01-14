En
En
Jokowi Calls for Improved Disaster Early Warning Systems

Dheri Agriesta    •    14 Januari 2019 16:12 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to improve disaster early warning systems in Indonesia.

"We should make evaluations. We should check the real conditions," President Jokowi told a limited cabinet meeting on Monday, January 14, 2019.

In addition, the Education and Culture Ministry and other related agencies were asked to develop disaster education programs. Besides that, local offcials in disaster-prone regions were urged to hold more emergency drills.

"I hope that these measures could be implemented in all regions especially disaster-prone regions," President Jokowi said.

On December 22, a tsunami smashed  five regencies in Banten and Lampung provinces. According to authorities, the tsunami was triggered by the eruption and partial collapse of the Anak Krakatau volcano. 

The tsunami killed more than 400 people in the two provinces. It also damaged thousands of houses and infrastructures in the affected regions.

Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.



(WAH)

