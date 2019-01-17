Jokowi, Ma'ruf Ready to Answer Questions in First Debate

Jakarta: Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendara on Wednesday said incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are ready for the first 2019 presidential election debate.



"They are fully prepared. They are ready to answer all questions," Yusril said.

"A wide range of issues have been summarized. They have been studied by Pak Jokowi and Pak Ma'ruf Amin," Yusril added.The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on Thursday night. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.The event willl be attended by 200 supporters of candidates and 300 guests. It will be hosted by media practitioner Ira Koesno and TVRI journalist Imam Priyono."Pak Ma'ruf Amin will answer questions about terrorism. He will explain that the government doesn't oppose Islam," Yusril said."He will explain measures to prevent radical views. He will urge people to maintain peace and tolerance," Yusril stated.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)