Jakarta: The death toll from the tsunami that struck coastal areas around the Sunda Strait folowing an eruption and partial collapse of Anak Krakatau volcano has climbed to 437.



"16 people were missing, 14,059 were injured and 33,719 were forced to flee their homes," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said a press conference on Monday.

On December 22, tsunami waves smashed five regencies in Banten and Lampung provinces. According to authorities, the disaster damaged a wide range of infrastructures in the two provinces."It damaged at least 2,752 homes, 92 hotels and restaurants, 510 boats and 147 vehicles," the spokesperson said.Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language."Some regions are still facing difficulties in receiving relief aid," the spokesperson said.(WAH)