Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Central Java Residents Urged to Anticipate Flood Threats

Mustholih    •    16 November 2018 14:56 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Central Java Residents Urged to Anticipate Flood Threats
Central Java Govenor Ganjar Pranowo (Photo:Medcom.id/Mustholih)

Semarang: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has urged the public to increase their alertness ahead of the peak of the rainy season.

"We haven't experienced flooding but we have to stay vigilant," the PDI Perjuangan politician told reporters on Friday.

"All regencies and cities have had early warning systems. The local disaster mitigation agencies have prepared the systems," he added.

According to authorities, the beginning of the rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of the rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.

"We should take proactive actions. We must clean river banks, bridges and others," he added.


(WAH)

