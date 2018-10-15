En
IMF Head Praises Indonesia's Resilience

Ma'ruf Meets Sultan Hamengkubuwono X in Yogyakarta

Arga sumantri    •    15 Oktober 2018 11:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Meets Sultan Hamengkubuwono X in Yogyakarta
Ma'ruf Amin and Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X during his campaign tour in Yogyakarta on Monday.

"I think democracy is very important. We must maintain the national unity. " the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman said.

"We wants to win an election. We must not damage our unity," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Jokowi picked the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) has started the campaign period on September 23. The incumbent has received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PPP, PKPI, PSI and Perindo Party.


(WAH)

