Police Capture 3 Terror Suspects in Lamongan

Metrotvnews.com, Surabaya: Police captured three suspected terrorists in Lamongan, East Java on Friday, April 7, 2017.



The raid was held around 8 AM. It was carried out by the Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88).

"It was held around 8 AM," East Java Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera said.The three suspected terrorists were brought Jakarta. They were identified with initials ZA, HS and He."They were brought to Jakarta," Frans said.(WAH)