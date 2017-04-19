Ahok Casts His Vote in Pluit

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama cast his vote at Polling Station No.54 in Pluit, North Jakarta on Wednesday.
"Each vote will be very important," Ahok said.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has denied that she will run for East Java governor in 2018.
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has confirmed that he will run in the West Java gubernatorial election.
Democratic Party claimed that their members found many irregularities during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat thanked their volunteers after several quick counts showed that Ahok-Djarot will pass…
Several surveys have showed that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat and Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno will compete in the …
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has urged all stakeholders to avoid political tensions during the simultaneous region…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has praised the Jakarta gubernatorial election as peaceful.
President Joko Widodo has cast his vote in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is facing a Muslim challenger, heavyweight ex-minister Anies Baswedan, in a neck-and neck race to lead the …
Kahar Muzakir is set to be removed as the head of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives.
Authorities have begun to deploy around 60 thousand officers to secure around 13 thousand polling stations ahead of the Jakarta gu…
Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesian Preachers Coordination Agency (Bakomubin) chairman Dedy Ismatulla…
Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.
Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
President Joko Widodo visited Buntet Islamic Boarding School in Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization project can eliminate the city's flooding problem.
President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.