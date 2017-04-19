Ahok Casts His Vote in Pluit

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama cast his vote at Polling Station No.54 in Pluit, North Jakarta on Wednesday.



"Each vote will be very important," Ahok said.

The polling stations will be closed at 01.00 PM. The unofficial quick counts will be released several hours later.The official result will be announced in early May. The inauguration will be held at the end of the year."My tenure will be over by October," Ahok said.(WAH)