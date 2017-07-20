Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Two defendants in the electronic identitity card (E-KTP) graft case was sentenced by the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday.



Irman was sentenced to a 7 year jail term and a Rp500 million fine. He was former Home Ministry's civil registry director general

Sugiharto was sentenced to a 5 year jail term and a 400 million fine. He was former Home Ministry's civil registry information management director."The two defendants are proven guilty for enriching themselves," presiding judge John Halasan ButarButar said.Irman was named as a suspect in 2016, while Sugiharo was named as a suspect in 2014.(WAH)