Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Damar Iradat    •    20 Juli 2017 16:37 WIB
Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants
Irman (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Two defendants in the electronic identitity card (E-KTP) graft case was sentenced by the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday.

Irman was sentenced to a 7 year jail term and a Rp500 million fine. He was former Home Ministry's civil registry director general 

Sugiharto was sentenced to a 5 year jail term and a 400 million fine. He was former Home Ministry's civil registry information management director.

"The two defendants are proven guilty for enriching themselves," presiding judge John Halasan ButarButar said.

Irman was named as a suspect in 2016, while Sugiharo was named as a suspect in 2014.


(WAH)

