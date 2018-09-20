Syaikhu Ready to Become New Jakarta Vice Governor

Jakarta: Former Bekasi vice Mayor Ahmad Syaiku on Thursday reiterated his readiness to become the new Jakarta vice governor.



"I am ready to accompany Pak Anies (Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan)," the PKS politician told reporters.

Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno stepped down from his position after he was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. The influential businessman read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last month.Besides Syaikhu, PKS also has proposed Agung Yulianto for the position. On the other hand, Gerindra Party reportedly will name Muhammad Taufik as its candiate.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) this afternoon. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)