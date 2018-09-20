En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Syaikhu Ready to Become New Jakarta Vice Governor

Nur Azizah    •    20 September 2018 15:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Syaikhu Ready to Become New Jakarta Vice Governor
Ahmad Syaikhu (Photo:MI/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta: Former Bekasi vice Mayor Ahmad Syaiku on Thursday reiterated his readiness to become the new Jakarta vice governor.

"I am ready to accompany Pak Anies (Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan)," the PKS politician told reporters.

Baca juga
Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno stepped down from his position after he was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. The influential businessman read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last month.

Besides Syaikhu, PKS also has proposed Agung Yulianto for the position. On the other hand, Gerindra Party reportedly will name Muhammad Taufik as its candiate.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) this afternoon. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0376 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv