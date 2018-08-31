KPK Detains Idrus Marham

Jakarta: Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been officially detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after he was named as a suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"He will be detained at the KPK detention center Kav-4 for the first 20 days," KPK spokesperon Febri Diansyah said.

The former social affairs minister answered another summons from KPK earlier today. He arrived at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta at around 01.00 PM Jakarta time."I will follow whatever the agency decides," the influential politician said.Last week, KPK officials named the former social affairs minister as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited CEO Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.(WAH)