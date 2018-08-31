KPK Detains Idrus Marham

Jakarta: Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been officially detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after he was named as a suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.
"He will be detained at the KPK detention center Kav-4 for the first 20 days," KPK spokesperon Febri Diansyah said.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has confirmedGolkar Party politician Idrus Marham's suspect sta…
Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been named as the new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power…
Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham has submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday brought South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan to its head office for further q…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Para ahli merekomendasikan ibu hamil untuk mengonsumsi 400 mcg asam folat perhari.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicus…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin on Friday said the pair want to appoint a lo…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo on Friday said the anti-corruption watchdog may arrest the Riau…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as a suspect in a graft case r…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still considering a number of names to become his campaign team leader, PDI Perjuangan…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to once again summon PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a…
Authorities will deploy more than nine thousand personnel to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, National Police …
Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Ma'ruf Amin is formally non-active after the influential cleric was picked as incumbent P…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his main competitor Prabowo Subianto sit side-by-side when watching final m…