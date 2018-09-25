En
New Bakamla Head Picked

New Bakamla Head Picked

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

New Bakamla Head Picked

Nur Azizah    •    25 September 2018 12:36 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
New Bakamla Head Picked
TNI commander Air Chief Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto (Photo:MI/Bagus Suryo)

Jakarta: The National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has picked Navy vice chief of staff Vice Admiral Achmad Taufiqoerrochman to replace Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) head Vice Admiral Arie Soedewo.

Arie has entered the retirement age since June. He has led the non-ministerial government insitution since 2016.

"We have received the decree but we have yet to hold the swearing-in ceremony," Bakamla spokesperson Major Mardiono told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

According to the decree, Rear Admiral Wuspo Lukito will become the new Navy vice chief of staff. He earlier served as Navy Academy governor.

In addition to that, Commodore Muhammad Ali will become the new Navy Academy governor. He previously worked as Bakamla operational director.



(WAH)

