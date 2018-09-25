New Bakamla Head Picked

Jakarta: The National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has picked Navy vice chief of staff Vice Admiral Achmad Taufiqoerrochman to replace Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) head Vice Admiral Arie Soedewo.
Arie has entered the retirement age since June. He has led the non-ministerial government insitution since 2016.
