Govt to Boost Recovery and Mitigation Efforts in Lombok

Jakarta: The central government has prepared a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support disaster mitigation activities in the island of Lombok.



"We will fully support the mitigation activities. We will assist provincial-level officials, regency-level officials as well as local residents," said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Monday, August 20, 2018.

Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at around 11.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The holiday island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok."At least 10 people were killed. Around 24 people were injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds."If we declare a national disaster in Lombok, we could harm tourism industry in the island," said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung in Jakarta today.(WAH)